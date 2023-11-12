Maneskin Share 'Valentine' Video To Celebrate RUSH! (ARE U COMING?) Release

(JRPR) Maneskin release RUSH! (ARE U COMING?) - a brand new edition of their acclaimed #1 album RUSH!. Fresh with brand new album artwork which reverses the provocative original, the album is now available everywhere here.

RUSH! (ARE U COMING?) features 5 brand new songs (the equivalent of a full new EP of music) including the provocative rock ballad 'Valentine' that perfectly entwines frontman Damiano's sultry vocals with guitarist Thomas Raggi's' standout guitar flourishes - accompanied by a just premiered new video.

Maneskin's electrifying recent single 'Honey (Are U Coming?)' - performed on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE - also features on the new edition. Tight with musical vibrancy, showcasing a mighty guitar riff and roaringly persuasive chorus, the track has quickly become the band's latest sustained hit on Billboard's U.S. Rock & Alternative Airplay charts, firmly planted in the Top-5 for weeks right alongside the most recent releases of Green Day, Foo Fighters & Blink 182.

The album also sees the long-awaited release of 'Trastevere' - the raw, captivating ballad is perfectly led by frontman Damiano's arresting and impassioned vocals, first performed live at the band's phenomenal Circo Massimo show in Rome where it became an instant fan-favorite on tour. Named after the neighborhood they grew up in in Rome, it's one of the rawest and most personal songs the band have ever written. 'Off My Face' features turbo-charged sonics, instantly-addictive melody and emphatic lyrics that delve into the theme of toxic love and feeling addicted to another person, making it a prime slice of the sound that has propelled Maneskin to global stardom. Already a staple of the band's recent live sets, 'The Driver' is an anthemic bop with its contagious chorus and stellar guitar solo, it soundtracks the journey of a love story and acts as a metaphor to describe the climax of falling in love. Official videos for all new songs will be released on the band's YouTube. Keep your eyes peeled!

RUSH! (Are U Coming?) is available digitally and physically across multiple stores available on various formats (Vinyl and CD) including a Deluxe version, which includes the "LOUD KIDS JOURNAL", an exclusive photo book with 152 pages with photos and memories collected from fans during the last tour.

The original edition of RUSH! was released in January 2023 to global acclaim and chart domination, reaching #1 in 15 countries and Top 5 in 20 countries. The album has garnered over 1.5 billion global album streams, adding to the band's impressive 9.2 billion global artist streams.

The band are also continuing their landmark RUSH! World Tour that has so far seen the band play sold out arenas across North America and South America, including statement making sold out shows at New York's Madison Square Garden and The FORUM in Los Angeles. A highlight of the tour has also been the band's ability to deliver captivating, and instantly viral acoustic tribute covers, ranging from Amy Winehouse, Kendrick Lamar and Dolly Parton songs across The United States, and spot-on Spanish language songs matched to specific cities in Latin America that have included hits from Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado, Juanes, Mon Laferte, Soda Stereo and more.

The RUSH! World Tour continues on November 20th for their first ever gigs in Australia, before a sold out run of shows in Japan, and a culmination with sold out shows in Ireland and the UK.

All remaining shows in Australia, Japan, Ireland and UK are SOLD OUT.

RUSH! (ARE U COMING?) TRACKLIST

Honey (Are U Coming?)

Valentine

Off My Face

The Driver

Trastevere

Own My Mind

Gossip feat. Tom Morello

Timezone

Bla Bla Bla

Baby Said

Gasoline

Feel

Don't Wanna Sleep

Kool Kids

If Not For You

Read Your Diary

Mark Chapman

La Fine

Il Dono Della Vita

Mammamia

Supermodel

The Loneliest

RUSH! World Tour

November 20, 2023 - Brisbane, QLD - BCEC SOLD OUT

November 22, 2023 - Sydney, NSW - Hordern Pavilion SOLD OUT

November 23, 2023 - Melbourne, VIC - Margaret Court Arena SOLD OUT

November 25, 2023 - Adelaide, SA - AEC Theatre SOLD OUT

November 27, 2023 - Singapore

December 2, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan SOLD OUT

December 3, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan SOLD OUT

December 5, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan SOLD OUT

December 7, 2023 - Kobe, Japan SOLD OUT

December 14, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena SOLD OUT

December 19, 2023 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena SOLD OUT

