Maneskin Get Their Breadsticks On With KROQ - 2023 In Review

Maneskin Get Their Breadsticks On With KROQ was a top 23 story of Oct 2023: Italian rockers Maneskin were invited by Los Angeles radio station KROQ's Klein. Ally. Show to join them for a family dinner at Olive Garden, and the station has shared video of the experience.
KROQ's parent Audacy sent over these details: Not even a little bit surprising, but it was actually the Italian Rock band's first time ever eating at one of America's "finest" Italian establishments.
They ate pasta, salad and of course, unlimited breadsticks, and Ally even dressed up as Mario to add a little bit of spice. The reviews were mixed, but the results were hilarious. Watch the video below (courtesy Audacy's KROQ:
