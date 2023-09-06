Rancid 'Live Forever' With New Video

(Epitaph) Berkeley, California, punk stalwarts Rancid share the music video for "Live Forever", an electrifying track lifted from their new album Tomorrow Never Comes out now via Epitaph Records.
Over rapid-fire vocal chants and classic punk riffs, the black and white video captures unseen footage of the band during their massive European tour this past June, including headline shows and performances at Hell Fest and beyond.
At a whopping 850 Million catalog streams to date, fans and critics alike seem to agree that Rancid's brand of high impact, no frills punk still flows abundantly in their blood - while easily translating to a modern audience. Going into their tenth full-length effort, this is evident throughout 'Tomorrow Never Comes'. The follow up to 2017's Trouble Maker, the new album's sixteen blistering tracks were produced by longtime collaborator, Bad Religion guitarist and Epitaph founder, Brett Gurewitz, boasting the same gritty, straight forward punk-with-a-purpose that the world just can't get enough of.
Throughout the last three decades, Rancid has remained fiercely independent, never losing their loyalty to their community or each other. Their music confronts political and social issues, while balancing personal tales of love, loss, and heartbreak with attitude. By carrying on the traditions and spirit of the original punk rock bands that came before, Rancid has become a legend and inspiration to punk bands that have come after.
Tomorrow Never Comes Tracklisting
1. Tomorrow Never Comes
2. Mud, Blood, & Gold
3. Devil In Disguise
4. New American
5. The Bloody & Violent History
6. Don't Make Me Do It
7. It's a Road to Righteousness
8. Live Forever
9. Drop Dead Inn
10. Prisoners Song
11. Magnificent Rogue
12. One Way Ticket
13. Hellbound Train
14. Eddie the Butcher
15. Hear Us Out
16. When The Smoke Clears
Rancid Tour Dates
9/15 - Montreal, QC - Music4cancer 2023
9/16 - Quebec City, QC - Envol Et Macadam 2023
9/18 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
9/19 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
9/21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Fest
10/8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock
