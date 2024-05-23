Rancid Share Debut 1992 Self-Titled EP Available Digitally For The First Time

(Hellcat) Bay Area punk legends Rancid have released their debut self-titled EP on streaming services for the first time ever. Exclusively released on 7-inch vinyl back in 1992 on Lookout! Records, the inaugural Rancid EP is the band's seminal five-track induction to punk rock that set the tone for a prolific and subversive thirty-plus year run.

Recently, Rancid's B Sides and C Sides compilation of early works was also made available on streaming services as a collection for the first time. Originally released in 2007, the blistering 24 track set features songs that span 1992 to 2004.

The Rancid EP's gruff dueling vocals and pummeling drums, slick basslines and furious riffs were introductions to the trademark street punk sound that they've honed and experimented with throughout the years. Highlighting its weighty instrumentals, a Punk News review claims, "this EP is one speedy, angry and energetic recording with not one pause from the intensity."

Formed in 1991 with founding members Tim Armstrong and Matt Freeman (formerly of Operation Ivy), they brought Armstrong's roommate, drummer Brett Reed along for the wild ride. After multiple attempts at trying to recapture the magic of Op Ivy's brief but critical run, they caught a spark with Rancid and recorded their introduction just months into inception.

Spanning multiple generations of spirited, fist-in-the-air anthems, Rancid have clung tightly to their punk roots. Having these early entries available on streaming platforms ensures that their legacy is even more accessible than ever before, allowing access for a new audience to experience the raw energy and rebellious spirit that has made Rancid a household name.

Throughout the last three decades, Rancid has remained fiercely independent, never losing their loyalty to their community or each other. Their music confronts political and social issues, while balancing personal tales of love, loss, and heartbreak with attitude. By carrying on the traditions and spirit of the original punk rock bands that came before, Rancid has become a legend and inspiration to punk bands that have come after.

Stream the EP here.

