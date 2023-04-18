Rancid Announce New Album Tomorrow Never Comes With Title Track Video

(Division PR) Rancid have released a music video for their new single "Tomorrow Never Comes", which is the title track to their 10th studio album that is due for a June 2nd release via Epitaph Records, produced by longtime collaborator, Bad Religion guitarist and Epitaph founder, Brett Gurewitz.

Their first new music since 2017's Trouble Maker, the band also shares the exhilarating title track and lead single today. Highlighting their collective ear for melodic rock hooks and catchy, sing-a-long choruses, the song is complete with the familiar wailing guitars and punishing punk rock rhythms that have solidified Rancid as the legends they are.

At a whopping 850 Million catalog streams to date, fans and critics alike seem to agree that Rancid's brand of high impact, no frills punk still flows abundantly in their blood, while easily translating to a modern audience. Now embarking on their tenth full-length effort, this is evident throughout 'Tomorrow Never Comes'. With its sixteen blistering tracks barely making the two-and-a-half-minute mark, the album boasts the same gritty, straight forward punk-with-a-purpose that the world just can't get enough of.

Throughout the last three decades, Rancid has remained fiercely independent, never losing their loyalty to their community or each other. Their music confronts political and social issues, while balancing personal tales of love, loss, and heartbreak with attitude. By carrying on the traditions and spirit of the original punk rock bands that came before, Rancid has become a legend and inspiration to punk bands that have come after.

See Rancid play in the UK at their recently upgraded OVO Arena Wembley show on June 20th, and Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse on June 21st.

