Bywater Call Deliver 'For All We Know' Video

(Noble) Rising Canadian southern soul, roots rock band Bywater Call have released a new single and video called "For All We Know", which follows their previous hit single "Sweet Maria".

"For All We Know" is a rootsy, Americana inspired rock song that's about listening to your inner voice and taking chances on your hopes and dreams, no matter what obstacles, internal and external, may lie in the way. Through lyrics, vocals and form, the song progresses from stripped down, delicate and questioning, to full, joyous, and celebratory.

The song takes the listener on a journey, opening with beautiful acoustic guitar picking from Dave Barnes and a soft, exposed vocal from Meghan Parnell, building to a strong, full band, driving finale, representing the courage, strength and satisfaction in self-knowledge and self-actualization.

The video was filmed and recorded at friend, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and engineer Kevin Howley's barn studio in the country of Ontario, Canada. Bass (Mike Meusel), drums (Bruce McCarthy), horns (Julian Nalli, sax and Stephen Dyte, trumpet) and keys (John Kervin) were captured live-off-the-floor. Overdubs including background vocals from Claire Davis and Joanna Mohammed (Aphrose) were captured at drummer Bruce McCarthy's home studio the Beat Farm, where he also acted as mixing engineer.

Video team Lightning House Media out of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, joined the band for the recording session, capturing an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at a unique recording process, followed by a live performance as the sun was setting.

"For All We Know" is Bywater Call's second single following their highly anticipated sophomore album "Remain" released in September 2022.

Related Stories

More Bywater Call News