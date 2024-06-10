Bywater Call To Headline Blues Power LIVE

(Noble) Planet Rock Radio, the UK's number one Rock and Blues radio station brings you a new live event in conjunction with The Gig Cartel. The event is called 'Blues Power LIVE' aptly named after the radio station's flagship Blues show and is hosted and curated by none other than the Blues maestro Bernard Doherty.

The show features top touring acts from the world of contemporary blues rock, old school blues, and future breakthrough talent and the most hotly tipped, up-and-coming acts in the genre.

Critically acclaimed Canadian blues, roots, rock and soul band Bywater Call headline 'Blues Power LIVE' at London Dingwalls on Friday October 25th. Special guests are These Wicked Rivers and Lauren Housley and The Northern Cowboys.

Bywater Call tour the UK from October 16-26, 2024. Tickets are available at The Gig Cartel. Bywater Call will also be releasing their highly anticipated new album Shepherd on Friday August 9th.

Often transcending genres, Bywater Call is known for their dynamic, emotional live shows, featuring powerful vocals and exciting interplay between all band members.

The band was UK Blues Award nominated for the 2024 International Blues Artist of the Year. They have toured extensively in Europe where shows have been praised by Dutch, German and UK media, with references to Meghan as one of the best female voices in blues and roots today.

Bywater has been busy. In 2023 they played a total of 96 shows in 10 countries, 89 cities, 19 US states and 3 Canadian provinces, including Joe Bonamassa's third Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean Cruise.

