Bywater Call Share 'Everybody Knows' Video

(Noble) Canadian roots, rock, blues and soul band Bywater Call release the Southern rock banger "Everybody Knows" along with a music video, their fourth single of the year taken from their upcoming studio album Shepherd.
Opening with an infectious guitar riff and a burst of horns, imagine a cross between the swagger of the Black Crowes and Rolling Stones and the soul of Aretha Franklin. "Everybody Knows" is classic Southern Rock with a fierce female vocal.
"Told in three vignettes, connected by the chorus of 'everybody knows the bed they sleep in', this song is about how you can tell yourself whatever you want to hear, whatever makes you feel better," says Bywater Call's guitarist, Dave Barnes, "but ultimately, the truth is always waiting for you at the end of the day."
"Everybody Knows" was recorded and mixed by Bywater Call drummer Bruce McCarthy at The BeatFarm in Toronto, Canada. The new single follows the pre-sales for the band's highly anticipated third studio album Shepherd.
Released worldwide on August 9th, 2024, Shepherd features a captivating collection of ten original songs, that showcases the Bywater Call's continual exploration, experimentation, and reach beyond the boundaries of the music genres, further developing their own unique voice. The new songs illustrate their growth, while still paying tribute to their historical and contemporary influences.
Often transcending genres, Bywater Call is known for their dynamic, emotional live shows, featuring powerful vocals and exciting interplay between all band members.
The band was UK Blues Award nominated for the 2024 International Blues Artist of the Year. They have toured extensively in Europe where Dutch, German, and UK media praised their shows, with references to Meghan as one of the best female voices in blues and roots today.
Bywater has been busy. In 2023 alone, they played a total of 96 shows in 10 countries, 89 cities, 19 US states and 3 Canadian provinces, including Joe Bonamassa's third Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean Cruise.
