Bywater Call Premiere 'As If' Video

(Noble) Canadian Roots, Rock, and Soul band Bywater Call release a music video for the super-charged "As If", their third single of 2024, and the fifth song released from their upcoming studio album Shepherd.

Driven by Mike Meusel on bass and Bruce McCarthy on drums, "As If" is a dynamic funk, rock n' soul inspired number featuring soaring, emotion-filled vocals and ripping guitar, all expertly coloured in with an undeniable groove from the keys and horns. The bursting energy in "As If" has made it an immediate hit with audiences from the moment it was first played in a live setting in mid-2023.

"This song embodies the awareness, anger, acceptance and breaking free from toxic energy in one's life" says lead singer Meghan Parnell, who drew inspiration from former relationships.

"As If" was partially filmed and recorded at friend, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Howley's beautiful barn studio in the country of Ontario, Canada where he acted as engineer. Bass (Mike Meusel), drums (Bruce McCarthy), horns (Julian Nalli, sax and Stephen Dyte, trumpet) and keys (John Kervin) were captured live-off-the-floor. Additional recording, including lead vocals (Meghan Parnell) and Guitars (Dave Barnes), was captured by Bywater drummer Bruce McCarthy (The BeatFarm in Toronto), who also acted as mixing engineer.

