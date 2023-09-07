Video Premiere: Days Between Stations' 'Witness The End Of The World'

We are pleased to premiere the new music video for Los Angeles based progressive rock duo Days Between Stations' single "Witness The End Of The World", featuring special guest lead vocalist Durga McBroom, who is best known for her work with Pink Floyd.

Sepand: "I remember hearing this song that Oscar had written. I'm always turned on to songs that become your companion through life, its notes and meaning altering with you through your path in life. When you feel the song is one thing it morphs into another. We filmed this video during the end of COVID... boy did it feel like the end of the world. I feel the apocalyptic imagery was inspired by how society and friends and family were all rattled by this disease."

Oscar: "It's no secret to anyone who's followed the band for a while that we sometimes focus on dark topics. Sometimes even before any lyrics are written, the mood of the piece will sort of suggest an image or a mood. I tend to draw a lot of inspiration from - and crib titles from - books and films. So, I had written a waltz that I was calling 'End of the World Waltz,' inspired by Anthony Burgess' 'The End of the World News.' I had started writing some lyrics for it, with a vaguely apocalyptic theme indirectly dealing with the many ways we seem to make the world hell for ourselves and other species, and then when my cat Matisse was diagnosed with cancer I had rewritten the lyric with the line 'it's not the end of the world,' which was what a not very sympathetic non-cat person had told me at the time, and I was thinking about how subjective that is and how what seems trivial to somebody can literally feel like the end of the world to someone else. In any case, I had never finished the lyrics, so when we chose to work on the piece together with Billy Sherwood for Giants, we rewrote the lyrics together and added a lot of the Greco-mythical material that tied it in with the rest of the album. It's interesting to work on lyrics as a trio. You would think it would be overly analytical and dry, but at least part of the time we managed to all three of us enter a sort of flow state where the ideas just seemed to, well, flow."

Video production by Erik Nielsen of Supposable Productions. Filmed in the deserts of Southern California and BandProd Studios in San Fernando, CA. Watch it below:

