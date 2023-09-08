Singled Out: Gypsy Pistoleros' Come On Eileen

Gypsy Pistoleros just released their take on the Dexy's Midnight Runners classic "Come on Eileen." To celebrate we asked Lee to tell us why they decided to cover the track. Here is the story:

Gypsy Pistoleros the Greatest Flamenco Punk Glam Band ever, release the greatest Rock cover version since Alien Ant Farm's, Smooth Criminal, or Cilla Blacks version of 'Eye of the Tiger'?

Only we took it to a whole new level with a reworking of the World famous iconic Dexy's Midnight Runners classic "Come on Eileen"

Its the ultimate Rock therapy! We aimed to reclaim a song that has seeped into the World's consciousness and fabric through drunken wedding, XMas, birthday, hen & stag parties, etc. With all the messed up memories associated with loads of them? We wanted to rewrite history with an updated cracker. Wipe the slate clean! Plus you can understand the words in our version? Nearly?

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Gypsy Pistoleros' What's It Like To Be A Girl?

Gypsy Pistoleros Tease New Single 'What It's Like To Be A Girl?'

Gypsy Pistoleros Deliver 'The Ballad of Tommy Shelby' (Good, Mad & Beautiful)'

Gypsy Pistoleros To Deliver New Single and Headline Tour This Fall

More Gypsy Pistoleros News