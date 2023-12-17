Gypsy Pistoleros Deliver 'Revolution!' For Christmas

(Band announcement) Gypsy Pistoleros have their fifth single and totally Radio unfriendly 'Revolution!!', off the already critically acclaimed Charting album 'Duende a Go Go Loco!'
'Revolution!' is an anthem for the underdog! A call for revolt against the corporate elite who own, control and manipulate the general population for their own gain, greed and amusement. For many who are sinking in financial debt and cannot ends meet, this is a call to change this corrupt system and government!
This fifth Single is taken from their new genre defining hit Chart album 'Duende a go go loco!!' Watch the Colin John Carpenter films produced music video for the track below:
