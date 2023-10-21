Singled Out: Gypsy Pistoleros' Like Tears In The Rain

Gypsy Pistoleros just released a new video and single called 'Like Tears In The Rain' from their forthcoming album, "Duende A Go Go Loco!". Gypsy Lee Pistolero tells us about the new song to celebrate. Here is the story:

I have always been in awe of the 'Tears in Rain' scene in the Original 'Bladerunner' one of the greatest scenes in Sci-Fi history, , when dying replicant Roy Batty, played by Rutger Hauer, delivers what is known as the "Tears in the Rain" Monologue. A spikey juggernaut of a sort of ballady Punk fueled rock wall of sound

I've seen things, you people wouldn't believe,... Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion ... I've watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhauser Gate ... All those moments, will be lost in time like tears in rain

I just thought how that scene kind of resonates with all the crap in the World and us destroying everything and ourselves. The Replicants knew the futility of it all! I just wanted to capture that moment! The resignation, regret. The sadness! In a song.

I know? What a cheery bugger? Lol - Gypsy Lee Pistolero

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

