Gypsy Pistoleros Share 'I'll Remember You' Video As New Album Arrives

Gypsy Pistoleros are celebrating the release of their brand new studio album, "'Duende a Go Go Loco", by sharing a music video for the track "I'll Remember You".

BJF Media sent over these details: 'I'll Remember You!' is a tale of tragedy & loss, where the living can't let go of the dead. Can love and faith conquer all? Not when you sleep on the grave and disturb the woodland Spirits in this sacred place on all Hallows night! The nearest the Pistoleros ever get to a ballad, but this ballad kicks.

New album 'Duende A Go Go Loco!' is going to be hailed as the band's masterpiece; an album that brings together all facets of this unique mongrel offspring of fiery flamenco passion and gritty gutter glam Punk.

The Gypsy Pistoleros defy the rules, born roaming somewhere between Zaragoza and Worcester, brought into the world to a soundtrack stack-heeled anthems of sleazy '70s Glam. The songs span madly in the best rock 'n' roll tradition with big hooks, attitude, and sleaze. Yet those flamenco breaks got into your head and refused to leave - this hybrid rocks.

Tracklisting:

1 Duende A Go Go Loco!

2 I Got it all

3 Revolution

4 What's it like to be a Girl?

5 The Ballad of Tommy Shelby

6 Like Tears in the Rain

7 Thrill Kill Killer Club

8 Maybe Tomorrow

9 I'll Remember You

10 Come on Eileen

The new album 'Duende A Go Go Loco! has been recorded, mixed and produced by fast-rising legend Dave Draper (The Wildhearts, Nickelback, Kerbdog, Terrorvision, The Professionals) at The Old Cider Press Studios, Pershore.

Live shows:

3rd November - Hard Rock Hell Festival 2023 Album Launch show

4th November - Hard Rock Hell Festival 2023 (Main Stage)

18th November - The Ainsdale Cricket Club, Southport

25th November - Dementia Aware Festival, HMV Coventry

3rd December - Planet Rockstock, Trecco Bay, Wales

2024

Saturday 9th March - HARD ROCK HELL AOR X FESTIVAL, Great Yarmouth

