.

Tesla Release Video For Cover Of 1974 Aerosmith Classic

Bruce Henne | 09-08-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tesla Release Video For Cover Of 1974 Aerosmith Classic

(hennemusic) Tesla has released a video for their cover of the 1974 Aerosmith classic, "S.O.S. (Too Bad)." The group's studio version of the third single from Aerosmith's second album, "Get Your Wings", is featured as an extra track on the new "Full Throttle Live" album.

The project captures the California band in a 2022 concert appearance at the annual Sturgis Bike Rally in South Dakota.

Tesla will open their second residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on September 29; the five show series will be followed a set at the Georgia National Fair on October 10.

Check out the new "S.O.S. (Too Bad)" video here.

Related Stories
Tesla Release Video For Cover Of 1974 Aerosmith Classic

Tesla Share Cover Of 1974 Aerosmith Classic

Tesla Release Miles Away Video From Full Throttle Live

Tesla Stream 'Full Throttle Live' Album

Tesla Detail 'Full Throttle' Live Album

More Tesla News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Foo Fighters Classic- Hard Rock Is Going To Come Back In A Big Way Says Alice Cooper- Van Halen Stream 'It’s About Time'- more

Static-X Release Video For One Of Wayne Static's Final Tracks- Fall Out Boy Announces So Much For (2our) Dust- Eric Clapton- more

Day In Country

Dan + Shay Share 'For The Both of Us' Video- Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen Lead Stagecoach Lineup- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone

Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation

Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago

On The Record: R.E.M.

Quick Flicks: Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar

Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Foo Fighters Classic

Steve Miller Shares Unreleased Song From 'The Joker' 50th Anniversary Box Set

Plain White T's Share 'Red Flags' Video And Announce Album

Joe Bonamassa Shares New Song 'Hope You Realize It (Goodbye Again)'

Queen Play Vocal Games With Fans On The Greatest Live

Def Leppard Recap Omaha and Tulsa Concerts In Behind The Scenes Video

Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel And GA-20 Team For Coheadline Tour

Tesla Release Video For Cover Of 1974 Aerosmith Classic