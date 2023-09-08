Tesla Release Video For Cover Of 1974 Aerosmith Classic

(hennemusic) Tesla has released a video for their cover of the 1974 Aerosmith classic, "S.O.S. (Too Bad)." The group's studio version of the third single from Aerosmith's second album, "Get Your Wings", is featured as an extra track on the new "Full Throttle Live" album.
The project captures the California band in a 2022 concert appearance at the annual Sturgis Bike Rally in South Dakota.
Tesla will open their second residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on September 29; the five show series will be followed a set at the Georgia National Fair on October 10.
Check out the new "S.O.S. (Too Bad)" video here.
