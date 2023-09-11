.

Tesla Launching New Round Of The Las Vegas Residency Dates

09-11-2023

(OMG) Due to overwhelming demand and following a sold-out 5 day stint, legendary rockers Tesla have are gearing up for five additional shows for their Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Celebrating their 36 years of entertaining rock audiences around the world, TESLA: The Las Vegas Residency will add five additional dates, beginning with Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

During their exclusive residency, TESLA will touch all sides of their unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like "Modern Day Cowboy," "Hang Tough," and "Edison's Medicine," as well as their acoustic driven songs such as "Signs" and "Love Song" (two Top 10 Billboard charting hits).

"We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights residing at the same venue because we plan to dig into our catalog and change up our set lists for each show," said Frank Hannon, TESLA lead guitarist. "This will make it interesting for our loyal fans who will attend in the spectacular city of Las Vegas!"

"We, in TESLA, are very excited to be doing our very first ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places, where Elvis did his residency," said Brian Wheat, TESLA bassist. "We look forward to bringing the legacy of TESLA'S music to you all!"

The band has also revealed more headline dates for 2023.

TESLA 2023/2024 Tour Dates:
9.29 Las Vegas , NV House of Blues
9.30 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
10.4 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
10.6 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
10.7 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
10.10 Perry, GA Georgia National Fair
11.3 Lincoln City, OR Chinook Winds Casino
11.4 Lincoln City, OR Chinook Winds Casino
1.16 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center

