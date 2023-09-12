From Ashes To New Announce The Blackout Tour Pt 1

(SRO) Following the recent release of their new, critically acclaimed #1-charting album BLACKOUT via Better Noise Music, rock vanguards From Ashes To New have announced a headlining tour in late fall/early winter with support from rockers The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath and heart-hop artist Ekoh.
The 20-city tour launches November 11 in Boston at Big Night Live and will stretch across the Midwest before returning to make its final stop December 16 in From Ashes To New’s home state Pennsylvania at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center (HMAC).
Tickets will be available for the general public on Friday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time via the band’s website (https://www.fromashestonew.com/). A fan pre-sale is live as of today, September 12, to those subscribed to FROM ASHES TO NEW’s various socials and lists.
Vocalist Matt Brandyberry says: “Our new album ‘Blackout’ dropped recently and we knew we couldn’t finish 2023 without the ‘Blackout Tour.’ We are beyond excited to be headed out on our first headlining tour since 2022 and can’t wait to run it back with our friends in The Word Alive! We added Catch Your Breath and Ekoh because they have both been killing it and we know the FATN family will absolutely love them. This will be our biggest production and highest quality stage show yet, so get those tickets and get ready to tear it up this Nov/Dec.”
From Ashes To New’s explosive blend of hard rock, hip-hop, electronic, and alternative music saw BLACKOUT land the #1 spot on several iTunes and Spotify Rock and Metal charts across the globe. Produced by Brandyberry, alongside longtime collaborators and producers Grant McFarland and Carson Slovak, BLACKOUT acts as a prequel to their 2016 debut album DAY ONE. Its 12 tracks include the band’s fifth Top 10-charting rock radio single “Hate Me Too,” (#8) which Top Shelf Music Magazine praised it for showcasing “From Ashes to New’s prowess in crafting emotionally charged narratives against a powerful musical backdrop, making it a fan favorite and a prime example of the band’s unique sound.” FROM ASHES TO NEW’s current radio single, “Nightmare,” is now in the Top 20 and growing.
“THE BLACKOUT TOUR Pt 1” Tour Dates:
11/21 Portland, ME - State Theatre
11/22 Boston, MA - Big Night Live
11/24 Syracuse, NY - Sharkey's
11/25 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
11/26 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
11/28 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
11/29 Ft Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre #
11/30 Flint, MI - Machine Shop
12/1 Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
12/3 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
12/4 St Louis, MO - Red Flag
12/5 Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s
12/6 Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
12/8 Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
12/10 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
12/11 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater #
12/12 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #
12/13 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
12/15 Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre
12/16 Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
# From Ashes to New with The Word Alive & Ekoh only
