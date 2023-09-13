Cradle Of Filth And Wednesday 13 To Launch Necromantic Fantasies Tour

(Napalm Records) Cradle Of Filth will return to imbue Europe's stages in inescapable darkness, bringing their matchless live presence and musical onslaught to their enormous fanbase in 2024 with their "Necromantic Fantasies" tour.

The tour will kick off in Tel Aviv, IL on February 10, visiting 21 cities in total, before ending in Kosice, SV on March 8. After releasing their most successful record to date, Existence Is Futile, in 2021, followed by their first live album in 20 years, Trouble And Their Double Lives, in 2023, England's finest extreme metal export with legendary frontman Dani Filth will conjure a hell of a show to remember without the shadow of a doubt!

On top of that, the tour features top-notch special guest and labelmate, The Duke of Spook himself, Wednesday 13, celebrating his former band, revered glam punk icons Murderdolls, plus alternative outfit Sick N' Beautiful. Wednesday 13 and his current band will perform an intense set of Murderdolls songs, taken from the band's celebrated 2002 debut album, Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls, and their 2010 sophomore album, Women And Children Last.

Dani Filth comments: "We are so looking forward to performing at all these extraordinary places on this tour - it will be our first time playing in Turkey, can you believe it? - that it actually hurts!

In the company of two great bands - Wednesday 13 and Sick'N' Beautiful - the anticipation for some riotous performances is running very high across the Baltics, the Balkans and Eastern Europe. So prepare yourselves for a night never to be forgotten, one of maleficent spectacle and debauch! You have been warned! See you early next year fellow Filthlings."

Wednesday 13 adds: "We are extremely excited to be hitting the road with our friends in Cradle Of Filth. We will be performing in places in Europe that we've never been or haven't been to in quite some time. We can't wait to see you all on this tour!"

"Necromantic Fantasies" tour dates:

Support: Sick N' Beautiful

10.02.2024 IL - Tel Aviv / Reading 3*

12.02.2024 PL - Gdansk / B90

13.02.2024 LT - Vilnius / Loftas

14.02.2024 LV - Riga / Melna Piektdiena

16.02.2024 FI - Tampere / Pakkahuone

17.02.2024 FI - Seinajoki / Rytmikorjaamo

18.02.2024 FI - Helsinki / Tavastia

20.02.2024 EE - Tallinn / Helitehas

22.02.2024 PL - Warsaw / Progresja

23.02.2024 PL - Krakow / Studio

24.02.2024 CZ - Plzen / Serikovka

25.02.2024 CZ - Brno /Fleda

27.02.2024 RO - Cluj / Form Space

28.02.2024 RO - Bucharest /Quantic Club

01.03.2024 TR - Istanbul / IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş

02.03.2024 GR - Thessaloniki / Principal Club Theater

03.03.2024 GR - Athens / Fuzz Club

05.03.2024 BG - Sofia / Club Joy Station

06.03.2024 HU - Budapest / Durer Kert

07.03.2024 SV - Bratislava / Majestic Music Club

08.03.2024 SV - Kosice / Collosseum Club

*no WEDNESDAY 13 & Sick N' Beautiful

