Cradle Of Filth & Devildriver Announce Second Leg of 2023 U.S. Co-Headline Tour

Tour poster

(Freeman) Earlier this year, extreme metal icons Cradle Of Filth and groove metal pioneers Devildriver embarked on a killer co-headline tour, purveying their musical onslaught to thousands of fans across the country.

This October, the dark duo will return for the tour's highly-anticipated second leg, dubbed "Double Trouble Live II". The tour will begin in Los Angeles, CA on October 4, visiting a slew of cities across the U.S. before ending back in Riverside, CA on October 29.

Support will come from Ill Ni-o, Black Satellite and Savage Existence. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 23 at 10:00 AM local time - get yours before they are gone!

"Double Trouble Live II"

U.S. Co-Headline Tour Dates - Second Leg

w/ Ill Nino, Black Satellite & Savage Existence

10/04/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

10/05/23 - Tucson, AZ @ Encore

10/07/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

10/08/23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/10/23 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live

10/12/23 - Destin, FL @ Club LA

10/13/23 - Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch

10/14/23 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room

10/15/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

10/17/23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground - Charlotte

10/18/23 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

10/20/23 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

10/21/23 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

10/22/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

10/24/23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

10/25/23 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's

10/26/23 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

10/27/23 - Lubbock, TX @ The Garden

10/29/23 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

