Cradle Of Filth & Devildriver Announce Second Leg of 2023 U.S. Co-Headline Tour

(Freeman) Earlier this year, extreme metal icons Cradle Of Filth and groove metal pioneers Devildriver embarked on a killer co-headline tour, purveying their musical onslaught to thousands of fans across the country.
This October, the dark duo will return for the tour's highly-anticipated second leg, dubbed "Double Trouble Live II". The tour will begin in Los Angeles, CA on October 4, visiting a slew of cities across the U.S. before ending back in Riverside, CA on October 29.
Support will come from Ill Ni-o, Black Satellite and Savage Existence. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 23 at 10:00 AM local time - get yours before they are gone!
"Double Trouble Live II"
U.S. Co-Headline Tour Dates - Second Leg
w/ Ill Nino, Black Satellite & Savage Existence
10/04/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
10/05/23 - Tucson, AZ @ Encore
10/07/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
10/08/23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/10/23 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live
10/12/23 - Destin, FL @ Club LA
10/13/23 - Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch
10/14/23 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room
10/15/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
10/17/23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground - Charlotte
10/18/23 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
10/20/23 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC
10/21/23 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
10/22/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
10/24/23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
10/25/23 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's
10/26/23 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive
10/27/23 - Lubbock, TX @ The Garden
10/29/23 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
