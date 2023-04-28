Cradle Of Filth Deliver First Live Album In 20 Years

Video still

(Freeman) Cradle Of Filth - led by iconic frontman Dani Filth - have unleashed a thirst-quencher of epic proportions in the form of their first live album to be released in over 20 years, 'Trouble And Their Double Lives', out today via Napalm Records.

In celebration of today's album release, CRADLE OF FILTH has revealed a brand new live performance music video for one of the two new studio tracks cut from 'Trouble And Their Double Lives', entitled "Demon Prince Regent". The track slams in with a wall of sound and grim, blackened guitar leads before reaching a headbanging, bouncing chorus - proving itself to be a searing follow-up to the band's previous single, "She is a Fire".

Dani Filth says about the track and live album release: "The footage for the studio track 'Demon Prince Regent' was filmed on the road whilst recently undertaking the co-headline 'Double Trouble Live' tour with DevilDriver in the US.

"The video is a logical visual bridge between airing the second studio track and the actual live album, wherein you also get the luxury of seeing our repugnant faces.

"As for the album itself, I hope everyone enjoys this cantankerous volley of s(hits) just as much as we enjoyed making them, with songs stolen from Cradle shows from all across the world.



And as cliche as it sounds, 'this album is totally for the fans... Let's see those f**king horns!!!'"

Watch the music video for "Demon Prince Regent" below:

