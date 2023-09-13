.

Extreme Announce 2024 US Tour Dates

Bruce Henne | 09-13-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Extreme Announce 2024 US Tour Dates Photo by Roman Sobus for antiMusic

(hennemusic) Extreme has announced a series of early 2024 US tour dates in support of its latest album, "Six." The band is currently playing shows on the Australian leg of its latest world tour.

"We have been absolutely blown away by all of the love and support during the first leg of the Thicker Than Blood Tour," says the band. "You all have shown up and brought it every night and we could not be more grateful. So with that, we are excited to announce the second US leg of the Thicker Than Blood Tour with special guests Living Colour."

"Six" was produced by guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and recorded in his home studio; the set marks the Boston band's first new full record in 15 years. View the new US tour dates and get pre-sale and on sale ticket details here.

Related Stories
Extreme Announce 2024 US Tour Dates

Extreme Release 'The Mask' Video

Extreme Share New Single 'Small Town Beautiful'

Extreme Share Video & Initiative Keeping Rock Alive: 'Rise: Generations On A Mission'

Extreme Score Top 10 Debut Across the World with New Album

More Extreme News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska Getting All-Star Celebration- Duff McKagan Premieres 'Longfeather' Video- Staind Premiere 'Here and Now' Video- more

Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Another Surgery- Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Dates Due To Steven Tyler Injury- Red Fang Cancel Shows- more

Day In Country

Carrie Underwood Adds 18 Dates To Las Vegas Residency- Luke Bryan Celebrates 30 No. 1 Singles- Kip Moore- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont

Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live

Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone

Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation

Latest News

The Offspring, Sum 41 And Simple Plan Team Up On Stage

Unearthed Super Furry Animals Documentary Premiering This Friday

Rodrigo y Gabriela Premiere 'In Between Thoughts...A New World' Video

Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska Getting All-Star Celebration

Duff McKagan Premieres 'Longfeather' Video

Staind Premiere 'Here and Now' Video

Kill Devil Hill Deliver 'Pharmaceutical Sunshine' Video

Metallica Share Texas Performance Of For Whom The Bell Tolls