Extreme Announce 2024 US Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Extreme has announced a series of early 2024 US tour dates in support of its latest album, "Six." The band is currently playing shows on the Australian leg of its latest world tour.

"We have been absolutely blown away by all of the love and support during the first leg of the Thicker Than Blood Tour," says the band. "You all have shown up and brought it every night and we could not be more grateful. So with that, we are excited to announce the second US leg of the Thicker Than Blood Tour with special guests Living Colour."

"Six" was produced by guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and recorded in his home studio; the set marks the Boston band's first new full record in 15 years. View the new US tour dates and get pre-sale and on sale ticket details here.

