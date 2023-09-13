Singled Out: Black Rock Candy's Trouble

Black Rock Candy just released a new single called "Trouble" and to celebrate we asked lead vocalist Taylor Heart to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Trouble" was an eye opening experience for the band as it gave us a new sense of purpose and clear direction for our musical journey. The song is energetic and chaotic, yet the overall feel makes it easy to vibe too.

As a band, we wanted to hone in on a gritty rock sound, hence the opening guitar riffs that will make anyone pay attention. But where it really came together for us is the lyrics and sharing the story of a guy that cheats on his girlfriend. We felt this was relatable in that it paints a clear story of betrayal. He made a fool out of the person he was involved with and nothing but trouble followed after the breakup. The irony in the song are the lyrics in the pre-chorus, "a broken heart can make you like a song that's all about you." The guy that cheated digs the song and he is unaware that it was written about him.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

