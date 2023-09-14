Korn Offshoot Venera Share New Track 'Disintegration'

(Speakeasy) Venera, the hypnotic, ambient duo featuring Atlanta-based composer/filmmaker Chris Hunt and James Shaffer (Korn), have shared a third, and final preview of the pair's forthcoming album, Venera (Oct. 13, Ipecac Recordings), with the release of "Disintegration".

"We hoped to explore drifting, gridless timelines of drums and guitars, which converge midway in a wall of harmony and chorale," explains Hunt of the five-minute song that features drummer Deantoni Parks (Mars Volta, John Cale). He continues, speaking directly to the video, which also features words by author Blake Butler: "Blake's text sees and explodes light and experience in a way that is deeply committed to density and emotion - an honest voice in 'Disintegration.'"

Venera previously released a pair of songs: "Swarm" and "Hologram" featuring Rizz from VOWWS, which Revolver described as "mesmerizing" and EDM.com noted: "with its deep bass and ambient sound design, the experimental bass track is both haunting and chilling."

Several guests join Hunt and Shaffer on the self-produced Venera. Parks (Mars Volta, John Cale) also contributes to "Erosion" and HEALTH's Jacob Duzsik contributes vocals on "Ochre," and Alain Johannes lends his voice to "Triangle."

