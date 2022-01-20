Hammerfall Recruit King Diamond For 'Venerate Me'

Hammerfall have released a visualizer for their brand new single, "Venerate Me", which features a special guest appearance from legendary metal vocalist King Diamond.
Guitarist Oscar Dronjak had this to say about the new song, "The second single is here, and I'm very, very proud of it! The music was written during the darkest, most uninspiring days of the pandemic and still came out as one of the strongest on the whole album. Joacim's fantastic lyric idea makes this track really stand out, and the special guest appearance towards the end really pushes it over the edge!"
Singer Joacim Cans added, "The song is over loaded with enchanting melodies and a very catchy chorus. Lyrically one of my greatest efforts dealing with the fact that we die twice!
"First when we take our last breath and second when someone says your name for the last time. Say my name and I will never die!" Watch the visualizer below:
Hammerfall Release 'Keep The Flame Burning' Live Video
HammerFall Share Video From Forthcoming Live Package
Hammerfall Release 'Second To One' Video
Hammerfall Release Hellish 'Dominion' Video
Ghost Premiere Video and Announce New Album- KISS Reveal Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates- Keith Buckley Shares His 'Truth'- more
Being A Van Halen A Blessing And A Curse For Wolfgang- Static-X Postpone Rise Of The Machine North American Tour- more
Slipknot Announce North American Knotfest Roadshow Tour- Every Time I Die Break Up- Bring Me The Horizon Postpone Tour- more
Staind's Aaron Lewis Recovering From Surgery- He Is Legend Frontman Has Been Sick For A Year- Ghost To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
The Blues: Ladies Edition -Joanne Shaw Taylor, Sue Foley and more
Get To Know... Get to Know: Loveland Duren Explain 'The Memphis Thing'
Caught In The Act: Nita Strauss Live In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show