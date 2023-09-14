Singled Out: Ben Goldsmith's Blown Away

17-year-old genre-bending artist Ben Goldsmith is releasing his debut album, "The World Between My Ears" on September 22nd. To celebrate we asked him to tell about the album's latest single "Blown Away". Here is the story:
I wrote "Blown Away" with Bobby Bare Jr last summer. Bobby came to the write with this Roy Orbison meets Revolver era Beatles verse melody and I was so intrigued by it. It sounded so different, but it had a somewhat fresh vibe too. I hummed out the chorus melody really fast, and once we got the music component down, we wrote the words. The lyrics are about a high school aged teenager who lost the girl he wanted and ended up getting his heart broken. With Bobby being so good at edgy lyrics, there's kind of an angsty spin on it.
A few months after we'd written the tune, I cut/co-produced it with Brad Jones. The drum sounds were a big deal - we wanted them to punch but also sound gritty. There were also some cool mellotron pad fluttery elements which gave the tune more of that modern element, and my favorite musical moment is the guitar solo haha. I hope you enjoy the tune!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album, plus see his upcoming live dates that includes different treks with Jack Botts, Patty Griffin and Switchfoot here
