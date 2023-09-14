Youth Fountain Announce Album With 'Fallen Short' Video

(BPM) Youth Fountain, the emo / pop-punk project from guitarist/vocalist Tyler Zanon, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 3rd studio album, Together In Lonesome.

The news comes with lead single and music video, "Fallen Short". Together In Lonesome is set to be released on November 3rd via Pure Noise Records. "This record lyrically touches on the feelings of essentially losing everything that ever mattered to me and going through the motions, twists and turns of what life has thrown at me over the past decade of my life," Zanon shares. "Mostly overcoming the loss of a significant other and overwhelming emotions of never feeling like I could be enough for anyone or anything I pursue. With this record being the project's third release I knew I wanted to try and do something super special as a follow up to the sophomore album. I would say this record is a pretty dark love story album and I hope it means a lot to all the fans of Youth Fountain."

About lead single "Fallen Short" he continues: "'Fallen Short' is written about the struggles of trying to find my forever person and the challenges of changing relationships. This was a track that Anton DeLost had written instrumentally and I threw my lyrics and vocal melodies over the song and it came together pretty fast. It's a very different vibe from regular Youth Fountain. Some different influences for sure you can hear through this one, sometimes a change is needed to keep things fresh and this song definitely shows it."

Youth Fountain will be on the road this fall with Story Of The Year, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Page Avenue. The tour kicks off on October 26th and continues into early 2024, with stops in Dallas, Anaheim, Las Vegas, Portland, Minneapolis, Detroit, Toronto, New York, Chicago, and more.

Upcoming Tour Dates

10/22 - Helena, MT @ Windsor Ballroom (Youth Fountain headline show)

10/24 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep (Youth Fountain headline show)

10/25 - Wichita, KS @ Temple Live - Lodge Room (Youth Fountain headline show)

10/26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10/28 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/29 - Dallas, TX @ Studio @ Bomb Factory

10/31 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

11/1 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theatre

11/2 - Tucson, AZ @ Encore

11/3 - Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

11/4 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory

11/5 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/7 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/9 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

11/11 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

11/12 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

11/14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/15 - Denver, CO Ogden Theater

11/17 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

11/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

11/19 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

1/5 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

1/6 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

1/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

1/8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

1/10 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

1/11 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

1/12 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

1/13 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

1/14 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

1/16 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

1/17 - Norfolk, VA @ Norva

1/19 - Charlotte, NC @ Underground

1/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)

1/21 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

1/22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

1/24 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

1/25 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

1/26 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

