Youth Fountain Share 'Identical Days' Visualizer

(BPM) Emo/pop-punk project Youth Fountain, the brainchild of guitarist/vocalist Tyler Zanon, has released its latest single, "Identical Days", out now via Pure Noise Records. Zanon remains brutally honest in this new track, chronicling the state of gray monotony bound in a depressive cycle and the difficulty that comes with trying to break out of it.

"Youth Fountain's forthcoming 3rd studio album, Together In Lonesome, is set to drop on November 3rd. "'Identical Days' is written about how every day can feel the exact same when going through depressive episodes and how anything I do, even reaching out to people, doesn't make it feel any better. I felt a huge sense of never being able to belong anywhere when writing this track," admits Zanon.

On recording the single in the studio, he shares, "For 'Identical Days' I originally demoed out a rough and quick song structure with the classic Youth Fountain song key. The demo version was never anything too special to me or a 'stand out' track, but after dissecting things with Anton in the studio for pre-production, I was really blown away with how much of a better song it could become. I absolutely learned a lot working with another songwriter and producer and I will be taking into consideration these tricks when writing more songs."

Youth Fountain will be on the road this fall with Story Of The Year, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Page Avenue. The tour kicks off on October 26th and continues into early 2024, with stops in Dallas, Anaheim, Las Vegas, Portland, Minneapolis, Detroit, Toronto, New York, Chicago, and more.

Related Stories

Youth Fountain Share 'Roses In My Backpack' Lyric Video

Youth Fountain Announce Album With 'Fallen Short' Video

More Youth Fountain News