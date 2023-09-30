Youth Fountain Share 'Roses In My Backpack' Lyric Video

(BPM) Youth Fountain, the emo / pop-punk project from guitarist/vocalist Tyler Zanon, has shared a lyric video for the new single "Roses In My Backpack", from their third studio album, "Together In Lonesome", which will arrive on November 3rd.

"'Roses In My Backpack' is a personal favorite of mine," shares Zanon. "This track is all about the feeling of losing everything that ever mattered to me in life - being at a major breaking point and wanting to give up.

"I originally wrote this song in 2010 and it went through many different versions. I had it on the back burner for years, once as an old demo I tracked with a friend of mine that never really saw the light of day.

"I managed to upload an acoustic version of it to Youtube around 2014, and some very die hard super fans really loved this track. I brought the song idea to Anton and he really made the whole thing come to be what you hear now. I couldn't be happier with how it turned out. It's a very sentimental and special song to me."

Youth Fountain will be on the road this fall with Story Of The Year, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Page Avenue. The tour kicks off on October 26th and continues into early 2024, with stops in Dallas, Anaheim, Las Vegas, Portland, Minneapolis, Detroit, Toronto, New York, Chicago, and more.

10/22 - Helena, MT @ Windsor Ballroom (Youth Fountain headline show)

10/24 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep (Youth Fountain headline show)

10/25 - Wichita, KS @ Temple Live - Lodge Room (Youth Fountain headline show)

10/26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10/28 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/29 - Dallas, TX @ Studio @ Bomb Factory

10/31 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

11/1 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theatre

11/2 - Tucson, AZ @ Encore

11/3 - Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

11/4 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory

11/5 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/7 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/9 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

11/11 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

11/12 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

11/14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/15 - Denver, CO Ogden Theater

11/17 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

11/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

11/19 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

1/5 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

1/6 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

1/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

1/8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

1/10 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

1/11 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

1/12 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

1/13 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

1/14 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

1/16 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

1/17 - Norfolk, VA @ Norva

1/19 - Charlotte, NC @ Underground

1/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)

1/21 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

1/22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

1/24 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

1/25 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

1/26 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

