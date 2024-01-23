Youth Fountain Launching First North American Headline Tour

(Big Picture Media) Youth Fountain, the brainchild of guitarist/vocalist Tyler Zanon, will be hitting the road this May/June for the band's first ever North American headline tour. The "Together In North America" tour will feature support from Action/Adventure, as well as Like Roses and Carpool on select dates.
Zanon shares: "Very excited to finally be out on our first ever headliner tour across North America with Action Adventure along with Like Roses on the west coast and Carpool on the east coast. We're going to be playing a lot more songs off of all three records we have out along with new exclusive tour merch. Super excited to get on the road for this one and make it happen!"
The month-long run kicks off on May 2nd in Vancouver, with stops to follow in Seattle, Anaheim, Nashville, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 26th at 10am local time.
Upcoming Tour Dates
1/22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution *
1/24 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *
1/25 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts *
1/26 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *
5/2 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre (feat. Like Roses)
5/3 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory (feat. Like Roses)
5/4 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon (feat. Like Roses)
5/5 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theatre (feat. Like Roses)
5/8 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post (feat. Like Roses)
5/9 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill (feat. Like Roses)
5/10 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction (feat. Like Roses)
5/11 - Mesa, AZ @ The Underground (feat. Like Roses)
5/13 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links (feat. Like Roses)
5/14 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room (feat. Like Roses)
5/16 - Nashville, TN @ The End (feat. Like Roses)
5/17 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (feat. Like Roses)
5/18 - Tampa, FL @ New World Music Hall (feat. Like Roses)
5/19 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey (feat. Like Roses)
5/21 - Washington DC @ DC9 (feat. Carpool)
5/23 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom (feat. Carpool)
5/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club (feat. Carpool)
5/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room (feat. Carpool)
5/26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse (feat. Carpool)
5/28 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place (feat. Carpool)
5/30 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground (feat. Carpool)
5/31 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary (feat. Carpool)
6/1 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's (feat. Carpool)
6/2 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge (feat. Carpool)
* - indicates non-headline date with Story of the Year
