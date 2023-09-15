Don Broco Release 'Birthday Party' Video

(Atom Splitter) Following their incredible main stage performances at Reading & Leeds Festivals, Don Broco hit the road again in the UK this autumn. To celebrate the news, the band is releasing the brand new single, titled "Birthday Party."

"Birthday Party" is yet another left-turn from the Bedfordshire four-piece, who continually evolve and surprise with new musical directions. A skittery, genre-bending electro-blast of crunching beats and distorted guitars, it's topped off with vocalist Rob Damiani's ennui-drenched vocals, full of disappointment and dismay.

Damiani explains, "Birthdays can be the absolute worst. You get all hyped up for what you think is a guaranteed top day, but when that doesn't work out you can't help but feel EXTRA bad. I don't really like birthdays because of this, but one year tried throwing a last min shindig and in classic form it was not well attended, haha. I can't say I took it well but my only option was having a party for one and this song is the story of that night."

As for the tour, DON BROCO blew audiences away in March, when they headlined huge venues, including the likes of Alexandra Palace and Cardiff Motorpoint Arena. For the fall tour, they will be taking to the stages of some of the smallest venues they've played in years.

Damiani says, "We're buzzing to be heading out on The Birthday Party Tour in November and December, hitting up some of our favorite spots in the UK that we haven't been to in a little while and some future faves we've never been to before! BROCO at KOKO the first time around was a huge night for us and can't wait to be back for round 2!"

The 16-date Birthday Party Tour will be a much more celebratory affair, with DON BROCO playing a hits-packed set and getting up, close and personal with their exuberant fan-base. Making the shows even more special will be the fact that anyone with a ticket who is celebrating their birthday on the day of each gig will be treated to their own mini-birthday party by being invited to an exclusive meet-and-greet with the band before the show. Full details will be revealed on the band's website in due course.

