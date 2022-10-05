Sleeping With Sirens Announce Summer Tour With Don Broco and More

Sleeping With Sirens have announced that they will hitting the road this summer for their Ctrl + Alt + Del Tour that will feature support from Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi as support.
The tour will be launching on July 14th in Chicago, IL at the House of Blues and will run until August 14th where it will be concluding in Kansas City, MO at Truman.
Each stop on the tour will have limited availability of exclusive pre-show Sleeping With Sirens VIP experience packages which include one premium reserved or general admission ticket, an intimate acoustic performance, Q&A, group photo, and exclusive VIP merch.
July 14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
July 15 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival
July 16 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierre's
July 17 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot
July 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
July 20 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
July 21 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
July 23 - Baltimore, MD - Hammerjacks
July 25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
July 26 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
July 27 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
July 29 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
July 30 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall
July 31 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
August 2 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
August 4 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
August 5 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory
August 6 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
August 7 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
August 9 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
August 10 - Seattle, WA - Showbox
August 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Depot
August 13 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
August 14 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
