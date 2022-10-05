Sleeping With Sirens Announce Summer Tour With Don Broco and More

Tour poster

Sleeping With Sirens have announced that they will hitting the road this summer for their Ctrl + Alt + Del Tour that will feature support from Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi as support.

The tour will be launching on July 14th in Chicago, IL at the House of Blues and will run until August 14th where it will be concluding in Kansas City, MO at Truman.

Each stop on the tour will have limited availability of exclusive pre-show Sleeping With Sirens VIP experience packages which include one premium reserved or general admission ticket, an intimate acoustic performance, Q&A, group photo, and exclusive VIP merch.

July 14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

July 15 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

July 16 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierre's

July 17 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

July 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

July 20 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

July 21 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

July 23 - Baltimore, MD - Hammerjacks

July 25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

July 26 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

July 27 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

July 29 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

July 30 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

July 31 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

August 2 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

August 4 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

August 5 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

August 6 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

August 7 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

August 9 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

August 10 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

August 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Depot

August 13 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

August 14 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

