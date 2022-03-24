Dance Gavin Dance Recruit Don Broco's Damiani For 'Synergy'

Dance Gavin Dance have released a music video for their brand new single "Synergy," which features guest vocals from Rob Damiani of Don Broco.
The song marks the first new music from Dance Gavin Dance in almost 2 years and the video is the first clip to feature guitarist, Andrew Wells, as an official, full-time member of the band.
Matt Mingus had this to say, "We hope you check out our new track Synergy. This song features all the components that are require for a tasty DGD treat. epic technical guitars, catchy melodies, and groovy drum parts! Be sure to also check out the music video that accompanies it and enjoy!" Watch the video below:
