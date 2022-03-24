.

Dance Gavin Dance Recruit Don Broco's Damiani For 'Synergy'

Michael Angulia | 03-24-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dance Gavin Dance Single art
Single art

Dance Gavin Dance have released a music video for their brand new single "Synergy," which features guest vocals from Rob Damiani of Don Broco.

The song marks the first new music from Dance Gavin Dance in almost 2 years and the video is the first clip to feature guitarist, Andrew Wells, as an official, full-time member of the band.

Matt Mingus had this to say, "We hope you check out our new track Synergy. This song features all the components that are require for a tasty DGD treat. epic technical guitars, catchy melodies, and groovy drum parts! Be sure to also check out the music video that accompanies it and enjoy!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Dance Gavin Dance Recruit Don Broco's Damiani For 'Synergy'

Dance Gavin Dance Bringing Back Swanfest This Spring

Dance Gavin Dance, Memphis Mayfire, Volumes and Moon Tooth Tour

Dance Gavin Dance Cofounder Left Tour For Rehab 2021 In Review

Veil of Maya Share 'Outrun' Video

News > Dance Gavin Dance

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Live At Wembley Stadium Coming To TV- Red Hot Chili Peppers- Metallica Preview 40th Anniversary Special- more

Aerosmith Announce Vegas Residency- Red Hot Chili Peppers- Eddie Vedder Teams With NASA- Guns N' Roses- more

Greta Van Fleet Postpone Tour Due To Hospitalization- Metallica, Green Day, and Machine Gun Kelly Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more

Ghost's Impera Has Largest Sales Week Of Any Album This Year- Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 5000 Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Dirty Honey and Mammoth WVH's The Young Guns Tour In Chicago

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Marshall Tucker Band

MorleyView ProgJect's Michael Sadler (Saga)

Live: Buddy Guy and Colin James Live in Arizona

Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville 2022