NEEDTOBREATHE To Rock The TODAY Show

(The GreenRoom) NEEDTOBREATHE will be celebrating the release of their new album, CAVES", with a performance of their the song "Dreams" with Judah & The Lion live on the TODAY Show on September 19th and they have shared a music video for the track.

CAVES is a collection of awe-inspiring melodies, breathtaking instrumentation and epic-scale energy, giving the band's soul-probing approach a bigger, more expansive new scope--one that American Songwriter writes is "brimming with anthemic, arena-worthy sounds" and has "larger-than-life productions."

"The CAVES World Tour" is extending into 2024, with new dates announced today. The band's "high-energy, infectious" (Music Row) live show will come to arenas across the country starting this fall, and will feature alternative rock band Judah & The Lion as special guests.

NEEDTOBREATHE CAVES World Tour Dates

9/16/2023 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry

10/13/2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena *

10/14/2023 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

10/15/2023 Southaven, MS Landers Center *

10/17/2023 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena *

10/19/2023 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre *

10/20/2023 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena *

10/21/2023 Tulsa, OK BOK Center *

10/23/2023 Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center *

10/24/2023 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre *

10/26/2023 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento *

10/27/2023 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

10/28/2023 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater *

10/30/2023 Orem, UT UCCU Center *

11/2/2023 Independence, MO Cable Dahmer Arena *

11/3/2023 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha *

11/4/2023 Minneapolis, MN Armory *

11/5/2023 Waukee, IA Vibrant Music Hall *

11/7/2023 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena *

11/8/2023 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center *

11/10/2023 Washington, DC The Anthem *

11/11/2023 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

11/13/2023 Philadelphia, PA The Met *

11/15/2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena *

11/16/2023 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC *

11/17/2023 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex *

11/18/2023 Atlanta, GA Gas South Arena *

4/25/2024 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion *

4/26/2024 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

4/27/2024 Wilmington, NC Riverfront Park - Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

4/28/2024 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place *

4/30/2024 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater *

5/2/2024 Rogers, AR Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion *

5/4/2024 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater *

5/7/2024 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park *

5/8/2024 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord *

5/10/2024 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

5/11/2024 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheater *

5/12/2024 Spokane, WA Northern Quest Resort & Casino - BECU Live *

5/14/2024 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

5/15/2024 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater *

5/17/2024 Moorehead, MN Bluestem Amphitheater *

5/18/2024 Lincoln, NE Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater *

5/19/2024 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

5/21/2024 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park *

5/22/2024 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at the White River State Park *

5/24/2024 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater *

5/25/2024 Charleston, SC CreditOne Stadium *

5/26/2024 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

5/28/2024 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

5/29/2024 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

5/31/2024 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

6/1/2024 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center *

* with Judah & The Lion

