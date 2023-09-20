Being As An Ocean Share Visualizer For 'Death Can Wait' Title Track

(Cosa Nostra) Southern California melodic post-hardcore outfit, Being As An Ocean has announced their emotive new album 'Death Can Wait', due out February 2nd, 2024 via Out of Line Music.

The band has also shared the official visualizer for the album's stirring title track, offering fans the first taste of their forthcoming release. Elaborating on today's announcement, the band shares "Death Can Wait is about living in the moment, without judgement or fear of circumstance.

"Taking each day as it comes and not banking to hard on the future, as none of us know how much time we truly have in this life. Memento Mori. It's about being mindful of the gift that life is and not squandering it on frivolous or excessive excitements, distractions, diversions; being focused on our goals, aspirations, passions, and constructive obsessions.

"Living life as if this day is our last, while being prepared to greet Death, when it arrives, as a friend and natural part of this beautiful life."

