Being As An Ocean 'Swallowed By The Earth' With New Visualizer

(CN) Being As An Ocean have unleashed their inspirational and empowering new single "Swallowed By The Earth", out now. The track grapples with finding meaning in life's trials, offering inspiration through its candid lyrics.
The single is the second to drop from the band's forthcoming album 'Death Can Wait' due to be released on February 2nd 2024 via Out Of Line Records. Matching urgent vocals with surging guitars and pummeling drums, "Swallowed By The Earth" provides a sonic lifeline amidst the tumult of life. Lyrically unpacking the search for hope and meaning in times of despair, the single proves Being As An Ocean remain at the forefront of insightful, socially conscious heavy music.
On the motivations behind "Swallowed By The Earth", the band shares: "Swallowed By The Earth is a question of how we find meaning and significance in our trials. Do we let them wash over us, consume us, let them defeat us, or do we use them and our failures as tools for growth? It is about keeping persistence of mindset. We must not let ourselves slip into a victim mentality because of our circumstances, which are temporary, but rather, lean into the lessons that each experience has hidden within it. As long as we continue to have faith in a deeper meaning and the untapped strengths that we all have within us and embrace self-reflection, hardship does not have to be earth-shattering, but can become transformative for our souls and character."
Since forming in 2011, Being As An Ocean has cemented themselves at the forefront of alternative music with their raw, earnest songwriting and boundary-pushing sound. Across six studio albums and countless tours, the band has built a devoted following and left an indelible mark through the comfort and strength offered in their inspirational lyrics and emotive musical landscapes. Eleven years after their famous debut album "Dear G-d...", the Californian band now commences the next chapter of their musical journey with their new album "Death Can Wait". With this new record, Being As An Ocean drops yet another extremely personal set of songs loaded with pure emotion and continues to push the boundaries of what it means to be a band in the modern music scene.
Being As An Ocean Share Visualizer For 'Death Can Wait' Title Track
