Being As An Ocean Streaming 'Flesh & Bone' Visualizer

(OOL) Melodic post-hardcore trailblazers Being As An Ocean have released their emotionally charged single, "Flesh & Bone," a powerful exploration of the duality between the pursuit of dreams and the yearning for home.
Providing further context for "Flesh & Bone," the band elucidates, capturing the essence of the new single, "Flesh & Bone seeks to describe the splitting of the soul that happens when one gives themselves to their passions, dreams, and obsessions. It is about the feeling of longing for home while being away, while also acknowledging that too much time spent in comfort is time taken away from the unknown, discovery, and adventure. The song is about missing loved ones from the road: the isolation that can be felt when you are away from your support network, especially when you are emotionally low. When the road has become a part of who you are or has shaped you in significant ways, no matter how much you hold those you love dear or how precious the time spent at home, the road still pulls at you and your spirit still hears its call."
With "Flesh & Bone" Being As An Ocean invites listeners to a profound journey through the tumultuous landscape of an artist's heart. It is an anthem that resonates with the sweet sorrow of parting and the unshakable hope that beckons with every step away from the familiar. Following a successful headlining tour, this single emerges as the third prelude to their highly anticipated album, "Death Can Wait" set for release on February 2nd, 2024, through Out Of Line Music. Another extremely personal set of songs loaded with pure emotion, continuing the band's legacy of crafting deep, introspective music that speaks to the soul.
