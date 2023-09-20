Gibson Launches Limited Edition Gene Simmons EB-0 Bass

(Prime) Gibson, the iconic American instrument brand continues its multi-year partnership with Gene Simmons--international rock legend and co-founder of KISS, America's #1 gold record award-winning group of all time, in all categories (RIAA)--to create the new Gene Simmons EB-0 Bass.

The Gene Simmons EB-0 Bass is inspired by the same Bass that Gene played with KISS in the 1970s. The new Gene Simmons EB-0 Bass is a limited-edition run of 100 guitars and is available worldwide at authorized Gibson Custom Shop dealers and via www.gibson.com.

If you saw KISS perform their high-octane live shows and television appearances in the 1970s, you may have spotted the bass that inspired this signature model from Gene Simmons and Gibson Custom Shop. Based on Gene's heavily modified 1959 EB-0, the new Gene Simmons EB-0 Bass is the first 30.5" scale bass from the Gibson Custom Shop and the first bass the Custom Shop has produced in quantity. The Gene Simmons EB-0 Bass features a VOS finish in Ebony, as well as VOS hardware throughout, in addition, Gene made several modifications to his EB-0, including refinishing it, reshaping the neck to a custom profile, replacing the pickup with a later model Gibson unit, and relocating it much closer to the bridge, installing a custom pickguard, a fingerboard with Corian nut, adding binding, and changing the original tuners to Grovers. The bridge was also replaced with a high-mass model and can now be strung through-body or as a top-loaded bridge. All of these details are faithfully represented in the new Gene Simmons EB-0 Bass from Gibson Custom Shop. A custom hardshell case as well as case candy developed in collaboration with Gene is also included.

