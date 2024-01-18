Gene Simmons' First Post-KISS Performance Announced

KISS star Gene Simmons has reportedly lineup up his first solo band performance since KISS playing the final show of their farewell tour last year. Gene's solo band is set to headline the Summer Breeze Brazil Festival.

Organizers announced the lineup on Wednesday (January 17th) that includes Simmons headlining the first night of the festival on April 26th with performances from Mr. Big and Sebastian Bach, Within Temptation leading the second night that will also feature Epica and HammerFall. Mercyful Fate leads the final night's lineup that will also include Anthrax and Killswitch Engage, according to the festival's Facebook page.

They said of Gene's appearance, "Gene Simmons' new solo band (KISS) will be the surprise attraction of the second edition of Summer Breeze Open Air Brazil, which will be held between April 26 and 28 at the Memorial of Latin America (SP).

"GSB (Gene Simmons Band) features Simmons (bass and vocals), guitarists and vocals Brent Woods (Wildside, Sebastian Bach and Vince Neil) and Zach Throne (Corey Taylor) and drummer Brian Tichy (Lynch Mob, The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, Billy Idol, Foreigner, Pride & Glory, Slash's Snakepit and others)."

After the news broke, guitarist Zach Throne informed fans via Facebook, "Hi Everyone! Despite what you may have heard or read, I am not performing with Gene Simmons in Brazil. But, thank you all for the well wishes! Cheers!"

Gene's social media had not yet confirmed the appearance at press time.

