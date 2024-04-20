Gene Simmons To Play First Post KISS Show This Week

Gene Simmons will be taking the stage this coming week for the very first time since KISS played the final show of their End Of The Road Farewell Tour at Madison Square Garden last December.

The bassist/vocalist and his solo band are set to rock the grand opening of the newest Rock & Brews Restaurant that will be taking place on April 23rd and the new location Ilani dining and entertainment destination in Ridgefield, WA.

Simmons spoke to ABC Audio about the show and revealed, "There are no rules, which is my favorite thing in life. Anything is bound to happen. I may jump off the stage and get into the audience. We may pull some folks out of the audience. You wanna sing 'I Was Made For Lovin' You'? Here's the mic. Good luck."

He also said of the setlist for the performance, "We get a chance to play songs KISS has never played and some songs have never been recorded. So it's a very exciting event."



Here is the official announcement for the event: "Join Gene Simmons and the Rock & Brews team as we open the doors to ilani's hottest new restaurant and live music venue! Welcome to your new home for high-energy entertainment and delicious locally sourced dining.

"Rock & Brews is a one of a kind restaurant and entertainment experience featuring American classics with a creative spin. We don't just feed your appetite. We feed your soul."

