Jelly Roll Delivering 'Halfway To Hell' This Month

(BBR) Jelly Roll continues his momentum in 2024 with the launch of his next single at Country Radio, "Halfway To Hell." Impacting January 22, the song follows Jelly's three consecutive #1 singles at Country radio in 2023 - his multi-week hit "Son of a Sinner," the international multi-week #1 "Need A Favor," and the multi-week, GRAMMY nominated single, "Save Me" ft. Lainey Wilson.

With "Save Me," Jelly Roll became the second artist in chart history to have their first three releases all reach #1 within a single calendar year on the radio airplay charts, alongside Wynonna, who earned three #1 releases in 1992 ("She Is His Only Need," "I Saw The Light" and "No One Else On Earth").

The milestone is one of several he discussed with the New York Times and that will be featured on Sunday's upcoming CBS Sunday Morning episode (1/7), where the emerging star and GRAMMY nominee is profiled.

Related Stories

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Take 'Save Me' To No. 1

Craig Morgan and Jelly Roll To Rock The Kelly Clarkson Show

Eric Church, HARDY, and Jelly Roll Lead Rock The South Lineup

Jessie Murph And Jelly Roll Deliver 'Wild Ones' Video

News > Jelly Roll