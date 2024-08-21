In This Moment Announce The GODMODE Tour Part 2

(Atom Splitter) In This Moment have released a cinematic second part to the visual story that is GODMODE, in their magnificent new music video for "SANCTIFY ME," directed by Jensen Noen. They also just announced an epic headlining tour across North America this fall, featuring special guests Kim Dracula, Nathan James, and Mike's Dead. "The GODMODE Tour Part 2,'" which continues the celebration of the release of their 2023 album of the same name, will see the band perform at arenas and amphitheaters across the country.
The upcoming trek is set to kick off November 8 at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville, NC and continue through a December 7 performance at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH.
In This Moment hit a career milestone in their evening-closing performance at Lollapalooza this summer, and are currently on the second leg of their co-headline "Kiss of Death Tour" with Ice Nine Kills, featuring special guests Avatar and TX2. The band also makes a stop at Louder Than Life Festival, as well as a performance alongside Evanescence and Halestorm at Soaring Eagle Casino on September 28.
IN THIS MOMENT ON TOUR:
THE KISS OF DEATH TOUR PART 2:
WITH ICE NINE KILLS FEATURING SPECIAL GUESTS AVATAR + TX2:
8/21 - Billings, MT
8/23 - Calgary, AB
8/25 - Seattle, WA
8/27 - Idaho Falls, ID
8/28 - Salt Lake City, UT
8/30 - Airway Heights, WA
8/31 - Portland, OR
9/1 - Boise, ID
9/3 - Sacramento, CA
9/4 - Los Angeles, CA
9/5 - Las Vegas, NV
9/7 - Grand Junction, CO
9/8 - Denver, CO
9/9 - Wichita, KS
9/10 - Chesterfield, MO
9/12 - Pittsburgh, PA
9/14 - Worcester, MA
9/27 - Louder Than Life Festival - Louisville, KY
9/28 - Mt. Pleasant, MI (with Evanescence and Halestorm)
THE GODMODE TOUR PART 2:
FEATURING SPECIAL GUESTS KIM DRACULA, NATHAN JAMES, + MIKE'S DEAD:
11/8 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/9 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center
11/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
11/12 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
11/13 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues
11/15 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
11/16 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
11/17 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion
11/19 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
11/20 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
11/22 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom
11/23 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Live Rockford
11/24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
11/26 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
11/27 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
11/30 - Columbus, OH - Kemba LIVE!
12/1 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum
12/3 - Toronto, ON - History
12/5 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
12/6 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
12/7 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
