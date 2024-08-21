In This Moment Announce The GODMODE Tour Part 2

(Atom Splitter) In This Moment have released a cinematic second part to the visual story that is GODMODE, in their magnificent new music video for "SANCTIFY ME," directed by Jensen Noen. They also just announced an epic headlining tour across North America this fall, featuring special guests Kim Dracula, Nathan James, and Mike's Dead. "The GODMODE Tour Part 2,'" which continues the celebration of the release of their 2023 album of the same name, will see the band perform at arenas and amphitheaters across the country.

The upcoming trek is set to kick off November 8 at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville, NC and continue through a December 7 performance at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH.

In This Moment hit a career milestone in their evening-closing performance at Lollapalooza this summer, and are currently on the second leg of their co-headline "Kiss of Death Tour" with Ice Nine Kills, featuring special guests Avatar and TX2. The band also makes a stop at Louder Than Life Festival, as well as a performance alongside Evanescence and Halestorm at Soaring Eagle Casino on September 28.

IN THIS MOMENT ON TOUR:

THE KISS OF DEATH TOUR PART 2:

WITH ICE NINE KILLS FEATURING SPECIAL GUESTS AVATAR + TX2:

8/21 - Billings, MT

8/23 - Calgary, AB

8/25 - Seattle, WA

8/27 - Idaho Falls, ID

8/28 - Salt Lake City, UT

8/30 - Airway Heights, WA

8/31 - Portland, OR

9/1 - Boise, ID

9/3 - Sacramento, CA

9/4 - Los Angeles, CA

9/5 - Las Vegas, NV

9/7 - Grand Junction, CO

9/8 - Denver, CO

9/9 - Wichita, KS

9/10 - Chesterfield, MO

9/12 - Pittsburgh, PA

9/14 - Worcester, MA

9/27 - Louder Than Life Festival - Louisville, KY

9/28 - Mt. Pleasant, MI (with Evanescence and Halestorm)

THE GODMODE TOUR PART 2:

FEATURING SPECIAL GUESTS KIM DRACULA, NATHAN JAMES, + MIKE'S DEAD:

11/8 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/9 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center

11/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

11/12 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

11/13 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

11/15 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

11/16 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

11/17 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion

11/19 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

11/20 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

11/22 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

11/23 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Live Rockford

11/24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

11/26 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

11/27 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

11/30 - Columbus, OH - Kemba LIVE!

12/1 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum

12/3 - Toronto, ON - History

12/5 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

12/6 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

12/7 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

