Coldplay Kick Off North American Tour Leg

Photo Credit: Anna Lee courtesy Atlantic Records

(Atlantic) Last night, Coldplay brought their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour back to North America with a spectacular performance at Seattle's Lumen Field. Bursting with lasers, fireworks and stunning LED wristbands, the show was the first of seven sold out, west coast dates that will also take the band to Vancouver, San Diego and LA.

The concert began with the band's incendiary 2021 single Higher Power, one of several hits performed from their GRAMMY Album of the Year-nominated Music Of The Spheres, including Let Somebody Go, People Of The Pride and the Billboard Hot 100 number one, My Universe. The rapturously-received show also featured anthems from across the band's incredible catalog, including Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full Of Stars and Adventure Of A Lifetime.

The west coast run, produced by Live Nation, continues with two nights respectively in Vancouver's BC Place, San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium, and Los Angeles' Rose Bowl. The world tour - which has already sold more than 9 million tickets - then continues to Asia in November 2023 and January / February 2024, before returning to Europe in summer 2024.

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, with the Dallas Observer calling the show "mind-blowing" and the Houston Chronicle describing the band's performance as "pure joy".

FULL UPCOMING MUSIC OF THE SPHERES WORLD TOUR DATES:

SEPTEMBER 2023

20: Seattle, WA - Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

22: Vancouver, BC - BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

23: Vancouver, BC - BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

27: San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

28: San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

30: Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 2023

1: Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER 2023

6: Tokyo - Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi) SOLD OUT

7: Tokyo - Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi) SOLD OUT

11: Kaohsiung - Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive) SOLD OUT

12: Kaohsiung - Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive) SOLD OUT

15: Jakarta - Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (Support: Rahmani Astrini) SOLD OUT

18: Perth - Optus Stadium (Support: Amy Shark, Thelma Plum) SOLD OUT

19: Perth - Optus Stadium (Support: Tash Sultana, Thelma Plum) SOLD OUT

22: Kuala Lumpur - National Stadium Bukit Jalil (Support: Bunga) SOLD OUT

JANUARY 2024

19: Manila - Philippine Arena (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

20: Manila - Philippine Arena (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

23: Singapore - Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

24: Singapore - Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

26: Singapore - Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

27: Singapore - Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

30: Singapore - Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

31: Singapore - Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

FEBRUARY 2024

03: Bangkok - Rajamangala National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

04: Bangkok - Rajamangala National Stadium (Support: TBA) EXTRA DATE

JUNE 2024

8: Athens - Olympic Stadium SOLD OUT

9: Athens - Olympic Stadium SOLD OUT

12: Bucharest - Arena Nationala SOLD OUT

13: Bucharest - Arena Nationala SOLD OUT

16: Budapest - Puskas Arena SOLD OUT

18: Budapest - Puskas Arena SOLD OUT

19: Budapest - Puskas Arena SOLD OUT

22: Lyon - Groupama Stadium SOLD OUT

23: Lyon - Groupama Stadium SOLD OUT

25: Lyon - Groupama Stadium SOLD OUT

JULY 2024

12: Rome - Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT

13: Rome - Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT

15: Rome - Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT

16: Rome - Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT

20: Düsseldorf - Merkur Spiel-Arena SOLD OUT

21: Düsseldorf - Merkur Spiel-Arena SOLD OUT

23: Düsseldorf - Merkur Spiel-Arena SOLD OUT

27: Helsinki - Olympiastadion SOLD OUT

28: Helsinki - Olympiastadion SOLD OUT

30: Helsinki - Olympiastadion SOLD OUT

31: Helsinki - Olympiastadion SOLD OUT

AUGUST 2024

15: Munich - Olympiastadion SOLD OUT

17: Munich - Olympiastadion SOLD OUT

18: Munich - Olympiastadion SOLD OUT

21: Vienna - Ernst-Happel-Stadion SOLD OUT

22: Vienna - Ernst-Happel-Stadion SOLD OUT

24: Vienna - Ernst-Happel-Stadion SOLD OUT

25: Vienna - Ernst-Happel-Stadion SOLD OUT

29: Dublin - Croke Park SOLD OUT

30: Dublin - Croke Park SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER 2024

01: Dublin - Croke Park SOLD OUT

02: Dublin - Croke Park SOLD OUT

