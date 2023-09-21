Creeper Share 'Black Heaven' Visualizer

(Atom Splitter) As they prepare to unleash their third full-length album Sanguivore on Friday, October 13, Creeper have continued to expand the scope of their frenetic, flamboyant goth-punk heart that took their previous album, Sex, Death & The Infinite Void into the Top 5 of the Official Album Chart. First "Cry To Heaven" came across like an unholy union between The Sisters of Mercy and Glenn Danzig, before "Teenage Sacrifice" channelled the ire and anthemic punch of Judas Priest and Iron Maiden in their early '80s pomp.

Now, Creeper embrace a darker side of black with their new single "Black Heaven" and they have shared a visualizer video for the track. "Black Heaven" adds new sonic elements to Creeper's swaggering gothic heart, with looming, ominous synths entangled like barbed wire around Ian Miles' serrated riffs, which recall the sinister side of electro-pop and the darkwave scene of the early '80s. Presenting an important moment in the story between the album's core characters, Spook and Mercy, the vocal interplay between William Von Ghould's baritone croon and Hannah Hermione's sweetly alluring vocal harmonies provides another standout touch, which was inspired by Nick Cave's collaboration with the McGarrigle Sisters on the Bad Seeds' track "Hallelujah."

William Von Ghould says, "This song allows us to show a new side to the band and sees us experimenting with electronic elements properly for the first time. Taking influence from Depeche Mode and New Order, we try to push the boundaries of our sound out further than they've been before."

Produced by Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood), the upcoming Sanguivore album finds Creeper going larger-than-life in every conceivable way, from Jim Steinman-style ripping rock operas to Billy Idol's punk/sleaze hybrid and the moody heavyweight electro-rock of Gary Numan. In a world that's getting darker by the moment, the vampiric thrills of Sanguivore offers fans a fantastical escape into the unknown, and one that's full of Easter eggs for those fans who thoroughly immerse themselves within every detail of the record.

