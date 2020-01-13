Creeper Announce New Album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void'

Creeper have announced that they will be releasing their sophomore album, 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', on May 22nd and they have revealed the cover art.

Frontman Will Gould had this to say, "The real-life time travel that music can achieve is almost supernatural. In a moment you can be transported from a bedroom in the south of England to another dimension entirely. With our latest album, we attempted to perform a similar magic.

"The concept behind the artwork came to me when I was considering the ways I first discovered music. Both Ian Miles and I have similar stories of discovering our parents' records. Holding in our hands these battered relics of the past, playing them for the first time and experiencing the magic of them coming to life over the speaker.

"This being the case, our album cover attempts to live up to that promise. It would fit in with our parents' records of the past, you could find it in a dusty attic, blow off the cobwebs, play it at any moment in time and be transported."





