Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces 'The Mandrake Project'

(FunHouse) Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has revealed the initial dates for a tour that he will be launching next year in support of his forthcoming solo album, "The Mandrake Project."
Renowned around the world as one of the greatest and most distinctive heavy metal vocalists of all time, Bruce Dickinson will be releasing a brand-new solo album in early 2024 on BMG Records. The Mandrake Project sees him reunited with long-time musical collaborator and producer Roy Z.
The Mandrake Project will be Dickinson's seventh solo album and his first since Tyranny Of Souls in 2005. Dickinson explains, "This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it. Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it.
"I'm even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life. We're planning to play as many shows as we can in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can!
"As for what The Mandrake Project actually is... all will be revealed soon!"
The first live shows to be announced are in Mexico and Brazil in April and May 2024, with further touring plans to be revealed in due course.
Bruce Dickinson - The Mandrake Project Tour
18th April - Diana Theater, Guadalajara, Mexico
20th April - Pepsi Theatre, Mexico City, Mexico
24th April - Live Curitiba, Curitiba, Brazil
25th April - Pepsi On Stage, Porto Alegre, Brazil
27th April - Opera Hall, Brasilia, Brazil
28th April - Arena Hall, Belo Horizonte, Brazil
30th April - Qualistage, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
2nd May - Quinta Linda, Ribeirao Preto, Brazil
4th May - Vibra, Sao Paulo, Brazil
