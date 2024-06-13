Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Limited Edition Release For 'Resurrection Men'

(FunHouse) Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced a limited-edition CD release for his new single 'Resurrection Men', out on July 26th via BMG and is available to pre-order now here.

"The surf guitar at the intro - the Dick Dale bit - that's me!" explains Dickinson about 'Resurrection Men', in between dates on his hugely acclaimed first solo tour of Europe in two decades.

"We were just mucking around with the tremolo setting, we put the chords down and I went, 'Ok, that's kinda cool!' It was like, 'What if Quentin Tarantino made a metal record?' Then it goes somewhere different, we get a bit heavy, and we did this whole middle section and it was like, 'Were you just channelling Geezer Butler in another life?' It was early Sabbath - Behind the Wall of Sleep. Just, 'Oh my god that's heavy!'"

The three track CD comes in gatefold digi-sleeve and includes a limited number of double-sided Mandrake 'Movie Posters' (375mm x 285mm) for pre-orders via the official Mandrake Project store only (www.themandrakeproject.com), reflecting the comic book artwork for Episode 3 which will be released via Z2 comics on July 17th.

The two CD bonus songs, 'Afterglow Of Ragnarok' and 'Abduction', have been recorded live at Dickinson's show in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 4th 2024 as part of his current world tour for The Mandrake Project.

Tracklist:

1. Resurrection Men

2. Afterglow of Ragnarok (Live)

3. Abduction (Live)

Related Stories

Iron Maiden Have 'Top Secret' Plans For 2025 Says Bruce

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Adds Second 'Secret Show'

Bruce Dickinson Making Appearance At WonderCon For

Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project No. 2 Coming This Week

News > Bruce Dickinson