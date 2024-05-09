Marshmello & Kane Brown Make Radio History

(Sony Music) Grammy-nominated artists and producer Marshmello and multi-platinum, award-winning entertainer Kane Brown have made radio history as the first male artists to be the most-added on the Pop and Country Radio Charts simultaneously with "Miles On It." The two become the only artists - alongside Taylor Swift and Beyonce- to accomplish the milestone. The track also becomes the first collaboration in history to achieve this feat. In addition, "Miles On It" charts globally across all streaming platforms.

Named "the future of Country music" (Billboard), Country singer/songwriter Brown has consistently broken boundaries since the onset of his career- becoming the first artist in Billboard history to top all 5 Billboard Country charts simultaneously and the first black artist to headline Fenway Park in Boston with a style that "didn't fit the Country mold. So he made his own" (NY Times).

Launched this week, the upbeat summer anthem sees the two reuniting once again following their successful 2019, 5X platinum collaboration, "One Thing Right," which has over 1.3 billion worldwide streams and marked Brown's first top 10 single at the Top 40 format.

Brown is set to perform at the ACM Awards where he has been twice nominated for ACM Entertainer of the Year as well as on his current 2024 In The Air headlining tour, which brings the singer/songwriter to arenas nationwide and 5 major stadium shows including returning to the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, where he first made history as the first black artist to sell-out a headlining show there in the venue's 100-year + history.

