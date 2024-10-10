Kane Brown Taking The High Road With New Album and Tour

(AEG) Multi-platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer Kane Brown today announced details for his highly anticipated new tour, The High Road Tour. Named after his upcoming new album--The High Road--coming January 24th, 2025, the tour will kick off on March 13th in San Diego, CA and hit 23 cities along the way, including Portland, Montreal, Nashville, and more before wrapping in Gilford, NH on May 25th. Scotty McCreery, Mitchell Tenpenny, Ashley Cooke and Dasha serve as support.

Brown first revealed details of his fourth studio album The High Road yesterday on socials, where he shared the album cover, album title and album release date with fans. The announcement came on the heels of Brown's performance of his massive international hit "Miles On It" on the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special Sunday evening (10/6) and his recent honor at the People's Choice Country Awards (9/28), where Brown was recognized with the Country Champion Award for his contributions to the Country format and performed "Fiddle In The Band."

Both "Miles On It" and "Fiddle In the Band" are featured on Brown's upcoming album, along with his new song, "Backseat Driver," which Kane is set to debut tonight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (10/10). Written by Jacob Davis and Jordan Walker and produced by Dan Huff, "Backseat Driver" will be available Friday.

Register now at kanebrownmusic.comfor Kane Brown's artist pre-sale that begins Tuesday, October 15 at 10am local time. Tickets for The High Road Tour will go on-sale to the general public Friday, October 18 at 10am local time.

THE HIGH ROAD TOUR DATES:

Thurs March 13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena *^

Fri March 14 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena *^

Sat March 15 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center *^

Thurs March 20 - Portland, OR - Moda Center *^

Fri March 21 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena *^

Sat March 22 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena *^

Thurs March 27 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada life Centre +^

Sat March 29 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome +^

Sun March 30 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place +^

Thurs April 3 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre +^

Fri April 4 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre +^

Sat April 5 - Providence, RI - Amica Mutual Pavilion +^

Thurs April 10 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center +^

Fri April 11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena +^

Sat April 12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *=

Thurs April 24 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena *=

Fri April 25 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *=

Thurs May 1 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center +=

Fri May 2 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena +=

Sat May 3 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena +=

Fri May 9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *=

Sat May 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *=

Thurs May 15 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena *=

Fri May 16 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena *=

Sat May 17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall *=

Thurs May 22 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC *=

Fri May 23 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC *=

Sat May 24 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion *=

Sun May 25 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion *=

Sat June 21 - Columbus, OH-Buckeye Country Superfest

July 10-13 - Chicago, IL- Windy City Smokeout

* Mitchell Tenpenny

+ Scotty McCreery

^ Dasha

= Ashley Cooke

