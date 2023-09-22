Rival Sons Unleash New Single 'Mercy'

(Elektra) Rival Sons have unleashed a brand new single entitled "Mercy" - available on all streaming platforms now. It heralds the impending arrival of their much-anticipated new album, LIGHTBRINGER, on October 20th. It notably marks the group's second full-length offering to be unveiled in 2023, following June's critically acclaimed companion album DARKFIGHTER.

As an album standout, "Mercy" illuminates the group's uncanny knack for dynamics. Howling vocals toss and turn over a hulking guitar riff. Lyrically, it confronts pain passed down from one generation to the next as vocalist Jay Buchanan bemoans, "You know that anger moves like electricity."

Regarding "Mercy," Jay elaborated, ""It's so conductive, the way trauma moves from person to person. Anger moves like electricity in a similar way, once it gets inside you it immediately seeks transmission to latch onto someone or something else. The verses have this cyclical friction to them and it brought this to mind; inherited trauma and its vicious, silent grip. Breaking these cycles begins with recognition and I wanted to sing about that. Try a little mercy, mercy never lets you down."

Guitarist Scott Holiday shared, "It's time to reveal yet another track (the last before release day!) from Lightbringer! This round, we are sharing the song entitled: "Mercy." A song that deals with internal struggle and trying to connect with our 'higher' selves... to turn that energy within the struggle into something better. Musically this was a song I started very early in the writing process... Working with a similar tone that I used on the track "Mirrors" from Darkfighter. Yet, we didn't complete this song until the end of recording all the others. Like so many of the riffs I write, I hear the drums / groove immediately, and it's equally important / integral to the riff. Miley delivers a pretty deadly and infectious groove to accompany my guitar. One of the coolest drum / riff moments of both records in my opinion. I love the minimalism Jay attacks the song with. Really drives the message home for me. Also an inspired guitar solo, which I cut at home in my own studio. Please enjoy "Mercy."

