Rival Sons Deliver Second Album of 2023 'LIGHTBRINGER'

So Cal rockers Rival Sons have released their brand new album, "LIGHTBRINGER", which is the follow-up to their previous record, "DARKFIGHTER", that arrived earlier this year.

The album is available to stream via various platforms here. Low Country Sound / Atlantic Records sent over the following details about the new record: The band crafted LIGHTBRINGER and DARKFIGHTER during the same sessions over the course of 2021. Once again, they recorded with creative confidant and longtime producer Dave Cobb behind the board. The band initially dropped DARKFIGHTER to unanimous tastemaker praise earlier this summer. Classic Rock attested, "DARKFIGHTER might just be Rival Sons' masterpiece," and GLIDE Magazine enthused, "DARKFIGHTER is a lean hard rock album that condenses what Rival Sons does well into a brief attack." At the same time, they have piled up millions of streams across the likes of "Nobody Wants To Die," "Bird in the Hand," "Rapture," and more.

About LIGHTBRINGER, Scott said, "When you do two albums back-to-back like this, there are a lot of things to think about. The first record has to pack enough of a punch and tell enough of a story for the second half to have an even bigger impact. We balanced them out with energy and meaning, but the follow-up always needed to deliver a bigger blow. I think LIGHTBRINGER provides this."

Jay added, "DARKFIGHTER is a new Rival Sons, and LIGHTBRINGER is the clear definition of what we are now. We broke ground on DARKFIGHTER, but LIGHTBRINGER is a step beyond the personal innovation and exploration. It goes a little further. We really took everything into our own hands and pushed to see how far we could go. It was a self-exploration to see who we were and who we'll be now. We had more friction and compromise than ever, because we isolated the bare essence of where we needed to go-and then we went there."

Rival Sons recently concluded a U.S. tour with The Smashing Pumpkins and are currently selling out venues across Europe on a long-awaited return to their European fanbase

